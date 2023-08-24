Several Garfield homes riddled by bullets as thousands of shots fired in police shootout

PITTSBURGH — Multiple bullet holes riddled several homes in Garfield Wednesday as thousands of shots were fired during a police shootout and standoff.

Some of the bullets police say were fired by William Hardison Sr. went straight into a neighbor’s home.

On Channel 11 News at 5 and 6, Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca takes you inside some of the damaged homes and shows you an inside look at Hardison’s house.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group