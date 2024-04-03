Several parks, trails in Pittsburgh closed until further notice due to high flood waters

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Works is calling for the immediate closure of several parks and trails due to high flood waters.

The following areas are closed until flood waters return to a safe level:

Lower Allegheny Riverfront Park, along the 10th Street bypass.

North Shore Riverfront Park

Monongahela Wharf Bike Connector

In addition, public works is closely monitoring the South Side Riverfront Park, which remains open at this time.

The areas listed above will remain closed until flood waters return to a safe level.

“We are actively monitoring the flood water situation with special attention to low-lying areas,” said Director of the Department of Public Works Chris Hornstein. “As always, safety is our number one priority and we will be proactive in closures to minimize the risk to residents.”

