Several people take on challenging open-water swim to raise money for pancreatic cancer research

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Several people swam in the Monongahela River on Saturday morning for a good cause.

Channel 11 was there as Judy Caves, Dave Watterson, Jennifer Petyk, Jess Monning and Justin Dutta went into the water at Duck Hollow Trailhead in Homestead.

The group are looking to “make waves” with this four-mile open-water swim, using the challenge to raise money for pancreatic cancer research.

Caves, 63, of Mt. Lebanon, the swim is deeply personal. She lost her mother to the disease.

Throughout the swim, Caves kept a letter from her mom in a plastic bag tucked in her swimsuit. She said she did this to remember the “why.”

The swimmers have raised nearly $6,000 so far. Click here to learn more or donate.

