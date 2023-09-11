Several Westmoreland County communities under boil advisory after water main break

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Just under 4,000 people in several Westmoreland County communities are under a precautionary boil advisory because there’s an increased risk for microbial contamination.

A spokesperson for the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) says there was a loss of positive pressure because of a break in a water main on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning in Allegheny Township. This could allow contamination to enter distribution systems and increase the chance for water to contain disease-causing organisms.

As a result, portions of Allegheny Township, and all MAWC customers in Leechburg, W. Leechburg and Hyde Park are under the boil advisory. Gilpin Township, which purchases water from MAWC, is also under the advisory.

While under the advisory, people should bring all water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, then let it cool before using. Or, use bottled water. This should be done for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Repairs to the water main should be done by Monday afternoon.

Map of boil advisory A map of the communities in Westmoreland County impacted by a boil advisory.

