Sewickley home for sale for almost $3M

By Jordyn Hronec, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI - Allegheny County Map Allegheny County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A home in Sewickley is currently for sale for $2.95 million.

The home is listed with Molly Howard of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. It is located at 224 Thorn St., on a part of the street that Howard said is often referred to as “the parade route,” where the Sewickley Memorial Day parade is held and where neighbors often gather for “porch parties.”

It is situated on 0.65 acres of land and has seven bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

