Sewickley Public Library temporarily closed because of water damage

By WPXI.com News Staff
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — The Sewickley Public Library is temporarily closed due to water damage.

The library said an air conditioning unit malfunctioned and caused some water to damage parts of the building.

The community room, non-fiction section and a computer area were affected.

The library will remain closed until Tuesday.

The closure could be extended, if necessary.

Most Read