Shadyside Art Festival returns for 28th year

PITTSBURGH — The Shadyside Art Festival on Walnut Street returns for its 28th year, taking place on Aug. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 739 Bellefonte St., Pittsburgh.

This free event will feature over 100 artists showcasing handmade art across various mediums.

Presented by Howard Alan Events, the festival is a celebrated summertime tradition that fills Walnut Street with fine jewelry and exquisite works of art, including paintings, sculpture, ceramics, glasswork, and woodwork.

Attendees can also explore the craft section, which includes originally designed home goods, all crafted in the U.S.A.

Artists and crafters will be present to discuss their techniques and inspirations behind each original creation.

The festival features original, hand-crafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants.

Howard Alan Events ensures a wide array of mediums and price ranges are offered during the festival.

Friendly pets on leashes are welcome at the event.

