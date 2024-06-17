Shaler police cracking down on electric scooters, disorderly conduct in parks

SHALER, Pa. — Police in Shaler are cracking down on the use of electronic scooters and other unruly behavior within the township’s parks.

The move comes following numerous complaints regarding unsupervised juveniles, particularly at Kiwanis Park and Crawford Pool.

On Monday, Channel 11 spotted electronic signs warning people that electric and motorized scooters will no longer be tolerated in parks. As it is now, these types of vehicles are banned from public roadways in Pennsylvania, unless they’re titled, registered and insured.

“We had some officers working a detail over here, and they observed some very erratic behavior by these motorists on the scooters,” Police Chief Sean Frank told Channel 11 during an interview at Kiwanis.

He added “the research shows that some of these scooters can go up to 60 mph and we’re really concerned with the safety of the children riding them, and also the motorist and other pedestrians in the park because they can be hit and injured.”

Chief Frank told Channel 11 that offenders will receive a warning first, but the penalty can go up from there. Already, he said a few kids have been cited and banned.

Officers are picking up patrols and will further take action against juveniles acting disorderly. There have been complaints of kids taking over pavilions within the parks, and “intimidating” others with their activities, the chief said.

“If they’re not going to follow the rules that are established by the township, then we’ll enforce the rules,” Frank said. “It’s a family atmosphere here, our township’s family-oriented and community-oriented and that’s what we want to keep up with.”

Officials have also noticed an increased amount of trash littered within public parks, and want to remind the community to properly dispose of garbage.

