Shaler Township road to close daily for water line relocation work

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Shaler Township Police Department announced a daily closure for part of Hahn Road.

Officials posted on social media that Hahn Road will be closed between Anderson Road and Mt. Ivy Lane from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The road is being closed to allow for water line relocation work by the Hampton Shaler Water Authority, officials say. Continuing pipe work and restoration will follow over the next four weeks.

Officials say HSWA crews will work with area residents to give them access in and out of their driveways as needed.

