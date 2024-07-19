Shapiro Administration creates hotline for Pennsylvanians to report political violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania leaders are taking steps to make sure everyone can express their political views peacefully.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said Friday there is no place for political violence in Pennsylvania.

The Shapiro Administration created a hotline to call for people who witness voter intimidation, election fraud or other election-related crimes.

That number is 1-877-VOTESPA.

The Department of State, Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania EMA are all involved in the effort.

Election day is Nov. 5.

