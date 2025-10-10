Shapiro awards two local projects major funding from $500M PA Sites program

Two major industrial development projects are set to receive a major jolt of state funding from the $500 million PA SITES program.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger announced $39 million for various projects throughout the commonwealth from the Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites program, as part of a $500 million initiative to help with the kind of land development requirements that have often hampered Pennsylvania in the past.

Roughly a third of the funding is targeted for site development in western Pennsylvania.

Siger, a western Pennsylvania native, said of the awards in a prepared statement: “Pennsylvania has many of the resources companies are looking for to grow – a skilled workforce, abundant natural resources, and a strategic location — but for too long, we lacked the ready-to-build sites that growing businesses need to make Pennsylvania their home. The Governor created the PA SITES program as part of our 10-Year Economic Development Strategy to fix that — and these projects will create good jobs, expand opportunity, and strengthen Pennsylvania’s economy for years to come.”

