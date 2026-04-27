Shapiro predicts NFL Draft will bring major investments to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — With a national and international stage on the 2026 NFL Draft, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s prediction is bigger and longer-lasting victories will be in the Pittsburgh region’s future long after the hundreds of thousands of visitors leave for home.

In an interview in the midst of the NFL Draft events, Shapiro predicted good things ahead, thanks to the efforts of his administration and local and state economic development officials. That will be due to the efforts they and key members of the corporate community made in welcoming high-powered executives to Pittsburgh during the Draft.

“As a result, the CEOs coming here for the first time to Pittsburgh, you will see them place bets on Pittsburgh. You will see them invest in Pittsburgh,” Shapiro said.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group