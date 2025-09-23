‘She was the best’: friends, family remember Kennywood employee hit and killed by car

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Thursday, Sept. 25, would have been Robert and Lorna Brennen’s 9th wedding anniversary.

But instead of preparing to celebrate, Robert is planning his final goodbye, cherishing the last moments he had with his wife before she left Sunday morning to go to work.

“She’s walking out that door, she’s giving me a kiss,” Robert said. “To top it off, when she comes back in that door, if she had her hands full, she’s in the kitchen putting stuff down, and then right back to me.”

Lorna was arriving for her janitorial shift at Kennywood, preparing to celebrate a coworker’s birthday, when she was hit and killed while trying to cross Kennywood Boulevard.

On Monday, a flood of support from those co-workers who showed up at the Brennens’ house with cards, food, and hugs.

“She was just a wonderful soul to everyone,” said Donnella Freeman, Lorna’s coworker at Kennywood. “She was just a smiley, bubbly, lovely person. She interacted with everyone, even while she was cleaning the restrooms.”

Those friends who became family told Channel 11 that Lorna’s kindness and her smile are what they’re going to miss the most.

“She was the best, out of all of us,” Freeman said.

Family members said that Lorna “worked to give” and they plan to continue to help her do that, even after her death.

