Sheetz charity arm raises record-breaking $2.4M for local kids in need

A Pennsylvania staple known for its snacks, Sheetz is making a difference for local kids.

The restaurant/convenience chain announced Wednesday that its employee-driven charity Sheetz For the Kidz raised a record-breaking $2.4 million in 2025, including $1.1 million in December alone.

Sheetz For the Kidz supports underprivileged kids and has impacted more than 195,000 since its creation in 1992.

“Each year, our customers continue to exceed our expectations,” Sheetz For the Kidz Executive Director Brittany Funcheon said. “Their unwavering generosity brings hope and joy to thousands of children across our seven-state footprint, making the holiday season brighter and more meaningful for so many.”

During July and December of last year, Sheetz customers could donate using an in-store donation box or through contributions at checkout.

Sheetz’s 800 stores each support 16 kids in their communities, totaling more than 13,400 this last season.

Here’s what funds help support:

Providing clothing, toys and other essentials for children in need through a holiday program organized with the Salvation Army.

Helping Make-A-Wish sponsor kids with life-threatening medical conditions, reaching 84 total sponsorships in 2025.

Serving more than 2.4 million meals to kids in need in partnership with Feeding America.

If you’d like to donate to Sheetz For the Kidz, click here.

Customers can also donate loyalty points through the Sheetz app, add the charity on the Walmart app/online-only orders or purchase a Sheetz Bros. ice coffee, where 1% of sales go toward the charity.

