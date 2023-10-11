Sheetz earns grants from PennDOT to expand electric vehicle charging access

Sheetz is expanding access to electric vehicle charging throughout Pennsylvania, thanks to grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The grants Sheetz was awarded are a part of 54 projects PennDOT selected to increase the availability of EV charging, an investment worth $33.8 million.

Sheetz got 12 grants — half of which are for expanding access to charges, the other half to build chargers at locations that currently don’t have them.

Several of the Sheetz locations awarded grants are in Western Pennsylvania, including:

1910 Mt Nebo Road, Sewickley, PA 15143

300 Racetrack Road, Washington, PA 15301

205 N Center Avenue, New Stanton, PA 15672

398 E Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg, PA 15370

2604 West State Street, New Castle, PA 16101

This expansion of EV access is something Sheetz is excited to participate in.

“Ensuring that we remain innovative is at the forefront of everything we do as a company. After celebrating a significant EV milestone earlier this year, we remain committed to increasing the reach of our EV charging network to meet the needs of current and future customers,” said Vice President of Petroleum Supply Management at Sheetz Trevor Walter.

The milestone Walter mentions is Sheetz surpassing 2 million EV charging sessions, which they reached in April.

