Sheetz to host Halloween concert with Boys Like Girls in Pittsburgh area

Sheetz is celebrating Halloween with a night of music in the Pittsburgh area.

Pop-rock band Boys Like Girls will headline the concert at Pittsburgh Brewing Company, which begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The event is free, though fans had to register online for a chance to win tickets.

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume.

Local acts Essential Machine and Feeble Little Horse will also grace the stage, with DJ sets planned before and after the show.

Food trucks Hot Ash Wood Fire Pizza and PK’s Cluckin Truck will offer Sheetz-inspired menu items. Attendees can pair that with drinks from Pittsburgh Brewing Company and complimentary Sheetz-branded candy.

Presented in partnership with Sofar Sounds, the Halloween show is the latest event in Sheetz’s “Sheetzertainment” series.

Previous events included a “Chainsaw-Sliced Sandwich Experience” at the Cranberry Township Sheetz and pop-up concerts in Allentown and Robinson Township, the latter featuring the All-American Rejects.

