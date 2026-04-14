Sheetz named finalist for national food award. Here’s how you can help them win

PITTSBURGH — Sheetz freakz have a chance to share their love for the gas station chain’s food.

The Pennsylvania-based chain was named a finalist in the Best Gas Station for Food category of USA Today’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards.

Panelists recognized Sheetz for its “consistent, fresh, and affordable menu” with made-to-order menu items and a multitude of beverage options.

Other gas stations with cult-like following for their food offerings, like Buc-ee’s, 7-Eleven, Casey’s and QuikTrip, are also finalists.

You can vote for your favorite gas station once a day until noon on May 4. The 10 winners will be announced on May 13.

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