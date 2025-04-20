19-year-old man shot, killed at Washington County mobile home park

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Uniontown man is dead after an early morning shooting in Washington County.

The man was shot around 3:40 a.m. Sunday inside his girlfriend’s residence on Broadmore Drive, which is in the Washington Estates mobile home park in Canton Township, per Washington County Coroner Tim Warco.

Warco identifies the man killed as Devyon Dennis, 19.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop B major case team is investigating.

