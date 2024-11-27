Shop owners work together to bring back Uniontown Mall’s Santa’s Workshop display

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — An old-fashioned Christmas display is returning in full glory to the Uniontown Mall.

For the last few years, the Santa’s Workshop display at the mall was scaled down due to fewer full-time staff members and health issues faced by the head of maintenance. But, this year, a storeowner took it upon himself to bring the display back in full.

“The mall maintenance crew is a little bit older, and they weren’t able to build this thing,” Victor Molek said, owner of Pittsburgh Stellar Collectables. “I’m an old-fashioned Christmas lunatic, and I loved the old display.”

Molek and other business owners “worked like dogs” to get the nostalgic display up by Nov. 10.

The display was purchased for $300,000 in the early 2000s and was refurbished several years ago for another $100,000. Santa’s Workshop was last on display in 2019.

“It makes such a big difference,” Molek said. “We wanted to keep people in Uniontown and give them another reason to come to the mall during the holidays.”

Santa returns to his workshop on Nov. 29.

