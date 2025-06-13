Shorty’s Pins x Pints to expand into former Voodoo Brewery space on North Shore

Herky Pollock is ready to expand Shorty’s Pins x Pints into a closed former craft brewpub on the North Shore.

At a Downtown Dialogs panel discussion held at Point Park University’s Lawrence Hall on Wednesday evening, Pollock revealed his new plan amid an ongoing discussion about downtown and its various needs, particularly for retail.

“We’re going to take over Voodoo Brewery and expand Shorty’s,” Pollock said. Shorty’s is located at 353 N. Shore Dr. on the North Shore, next to where Voodoo Brewing had been located in the same building.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group