Shoulder closures to begin Tuesday as part of I-79 ‘S-Bend’ Project

PennDOT will begin shoulder closures on Interstate 79 in Kennedy, Robinson and Neville townships starting Tuesday as part of the ongoing I-79 ‘S-Bend’ Project.

The closures, which are weather permitting, will occur on weekdays from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. through late December. This work is part of a $43.9 million project that includes full-depth pavement reconstruction, bridge preservation and various other improvements.

In addition to the shoulder closures on I-79, Route 51 in Robinson Township will experience single-lane restrictions. These restrictions will be in place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays as needed, through late December.

The work on Route 51 involves pier bearings and abutments on the structure carrying I-79 over the roadway. This is part of the broader scope of the I-79 ‘S-Bend’ Project, which also includes ITS work, tree trimming, guiderail replacement and highway lighting and signing upgrades.

The project aims to enhance safety and improve traffic flow in the area. The milling and paving of three ramps at the Route 51 interchange are also included in the project’s scope.

