Showers return to Pittsburgh region Saturday evening; Hurricane Helene remnants move in Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It’s a damp morning for some of us as showers continue to lift from south to north. By mid-morning, most of the rain will be north of Pittsburgh, with many dry hours this afternoon.

TRACK THE STORMS WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Showers are expected to re-develop this evening, with off-and-on rain throughout the night. As the remnants of Helene get closer to the region on Sunday, more rain is expected, and a couple of heavier showers are possible south of Pittsburgh.

The upper-level low will remain close by into Monday and early Tuesday, keeping clouds and at least scattered showers in the forecast. Don’t expect much variation in temperature from day to night, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

A cold front looks to finally cool us down and dry us out by the middle of next week!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group