Showers roll in Friday morning, some dry hours possible later

PITTSBURGH — Have the umbrella ready over the next few days as several rounds of showers and storms will cross the area through Saturday night.

There will be many dry hours. However, showers and storms could greet you as you head out the door this morning and impact evening plans across the area. Any thunderstorms will be capable of heavy rain and gusty winds. Another round of wet weather is possible later today.

Saturday will see the best chance of on and off showers and storms. Again, some pockets of heavy rain will be possible through the day.

Most of the area will be dry Sunday with only a few showers possible in the morning.

Get the latest timing as wet weather moves into your area from Severe Weather Team 11.

