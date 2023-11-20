Sidney Crosby named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

PITTSBURGH — The NHL named Sidney Crosby its Third Star for his performance over the last week.

Crosby got seven points in four games, leading the Penguins in goals and points in the last week. Only Colorado’s Cale Makar has more points than Crosby in the last week.

Notably, Crosby got his 13th career hat trick in Columbus, which tied him with Evgeni Malkin for the second-most hat tricks in franchise history and third-most among active players.

Crosby leads the Penguins in goals and points. He is one of just eight players in the NHL to pick up 10 or more goals and assists this season. His 19 even-strength points lead the entire NHL.

