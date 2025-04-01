Sidney Crosby named Penguins’ MVP for a 13th time

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby just broke another record, this time thanks to the votes from his teammates.

The Penguins just announced their team awards and Crosby was selected by his teammates as MVP for the fifth consecutive season. This is his 13th time earning the MVP recognition overall, surpassing Mario Lemieux (12) for the most in team history.

His teammates also recognized him with the Players’ Player Award, which is given to a player that their teammates feel best exemplifies leadership both on and off the ice. This is the seventh time Crosby earned the award.

This season, Crosby leads the Penguins in assists (54), points (81), game-winning goals (7) and overtime goals (4). He’s currently on pace to lead the team in scoring for the 15th time in his 20 seasons, which would be the most such seasons in franchise history.

But, Crosby doesn’t only lead within the Penguins locker room — he leads the NHL in 5-on-5 assists (39) and ranks third in points (53).

The captain wasn’t the only player to take home team awards. Noel Acciari was selected as the Unsung Hero.

Acciari is one of three Penguins who has suited up every game this season and leads he team in hits (168) and blocked shots (98).

