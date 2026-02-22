Sidney Crosby ruled out for gold medal game

Team Canada will be without their captain during the men’s hockey gold medal game at the Milan Cortina Games.

Hockey Canada just put out its lines for the game, and Sidney Crosby was not included. Nor was defenseman Josh Morrissey.

Last look. 🇨🇦



Trios et duos pour ce dernier affrontement. 🇨🇦#MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/YsWWOYBQko — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) February 22, 2026

Crosby left the quarterfinal game in the second period with a lower-body injury.

He practiced on Saturday and reportedly was trending to play, but apparently has not recovered enough to take the ice.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group