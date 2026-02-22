Local

Sidney Crosby ruled out for gold medal game

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey Canada's Sidney Crosby, right, celebrates his sides first goal during a preliminary round game of men's ice hockey between Canada and Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (Mike Segar/Pool Photo via AP) (Mike Segar/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Team Canada will be without their captain during the men’s hockey gold medal game at the Milan Cortina Games.

Hockey Canada just put out its lines for the game, and Sidney Crosby was not included. Nor was defenseman Josh Morrissey.

Crosby left the quarterfinal game in the second period with a lower-body injury.

He practiced on Saturday and reportedly was trending to play, but apparently has not recovered enough to take the ice.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read