‘Significant quantity’ of narcotics seized in Washington County

A “significant quantity” of illegal narcotics was recently taken off the streets, the North Strabane Police Department said in a release on Wednesday.

The department says the drug seizure began with a patrol officer encounter on McClelland Road on Monday. During that encounter, K9 Bente alerted to the presence of narcotics inside a vehicle.

The next day, detectives executed a search warrant on the vehicle, finding around 1,000 stamp bags of suspected heroin, fentanyl and xylazine.

The department says two people, who were not identified, face multiple charges, including intent to deliver a controlled substance.

“The removal of this quantity of narcotics from our streets helps protect residents and demonstrates our continued commitment to the safety and well-being of families in our community,” the department’s release said in part.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and more charges could be filed.

