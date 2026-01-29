Signs of dog fighting found in local home where 23 dogs rescued during winter storm, officials say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — More disturbing details are coming out about what happened inside an Aliquippa home where police say they rescued 23 dogs with obvious signs of neglect and abuse.

“It’s disturbing and sickening,” Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible said.

The dogs’ rescue started when someone alerted police to dogs barking outside the home during Sunday’s snowstorm, Bible said.

“(Police) found a dog fighting pit in the basement, blood on all of the walls of the dog ring, different types of medication associated with dog fighting,” Bible said.

To protect the integrity of the investigation, Bible said, he can’t share the names of those who could face charges.

“We believe we know who the owner of at least some of the dogs are,” Bible said, “but we’re looking at the person who owned the building, who was leasing the building.”

Charges in dog abuse cases typically end up as misdemeanors, Bible said, but these could result in a felony of the third degree.

“Because of the way Pennsylvania minimum-maximum works, it would be three-and-a-half to seven years, so that’s the most that anyone could be looking at, which again, in my opinion, is way too low,” Bible said.

For Bible and a responding officer, the case is particularly disturbing.

“I was in shock initially,” Bible said. “It’s not something in my two years that I’ve dealt with, and I think in her many years of being a humane officer that she’s ever seen.”

