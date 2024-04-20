Signs Point to Penguins Not Re-Signing Nedeljkovic; Space for Top Prospect

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Alex Nedeljkovic got the news Thursday during breakup day. The Pittsburgh Penguins have a top goalie prospect pushing for an NHL sweater, and the team wants to see if he’s ready.

That’s not good for Nedeljkovic’s future in Pittsburgh.

Penguins president of hockey operations/GM Kyle Dubas held a sweeping end-of-season press conference Friday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex. He often used a lot of words, sometimes thoroughly explaining a situation, other times not, but he admitted in his opening remarks that some questions wouldn’t yet have satisfactory answers.

Out of the gate, Dubas answered the Nedeljkovic question. Amongst the praise was the bad news for those hoping to see Nedeljkovic in the Penguins’ net next season.

