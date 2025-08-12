Simon announces new athletic clothing store for Grove City Premium Outlets

GROVE CITY, Pa. — A new athletic clothing store is coming to the Grove City Premium Outlets.

Simon Property Group announced that a Lululemon will open at the outlet mall on Sept. 26.

“We could not be more excited to be able to offer our shoppers one of the most sought-after brands at outlet pricing”, said Carmen DeRose, general manager.

The store offers men’s and women’s athletic clothing and accessories.

