Simone Biles, Suni Lee to compete in women’s all-around gymnastics final after gold medal win

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Simone Biles and Suni Lee (Associated Press/Getty Images)

We’re gearing up for a historic women’s all-around gymnastics final Thursday afternoon.

Team USA’s Simone Biles and Suni Lee are the first Olympic all-around champions to ever go head-to-head in the quest for a repeat title.

NBC Olympics coverage starts at 12 p.m. on Channel 11.

Biles also has the potential to make history again. If she wins the all-around title, she will be the third woman in history to win the all-around gold medal twice. Biles, 27, could also become the oldest women’s all-around Olympic gold medalist since 1952.

