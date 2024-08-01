Simone Biles, Suni Lee to compete in women’s all-around gymnastics final after gold medal win

We’re gearing up for a historic women’s all-around gymnastics final Thursday afternoon.

Team USA’s Simone Biles and Suni Lee are the first Olympic all-around champions to ever go head-to-head in the quest for a repeat title.

NBC Olympics coverage starts at 12 p.m. on Channel 11.

Gearing up for a historic women's all-around final. 👏



Watch Simone Biles and Suni Lee at 12P ET on NBC and Peacock. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/eTFCWmbK4V — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2024

Biles also has the potential to make history again. If she wins the all-around title, she will be the third woman in history to win the all-around gold medal twice. Biles, 27, could also become the oldest women’s all-around Olympic gold medalist since 1952.

Read more here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group