Local

Singer Daya’s childhood home in Mount Lebanon goes up for sale, listed at $2.5M

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PHOTOS: Singer Daya's Mount Lebanon childhood home listed at $2.5M

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Daya’s childhood home in Mount Lebanon is up for sale.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS!

The 6,660-square-foot home at 355 Orchard Drive is listed at $2.5 million by Vera Percell with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

The house has a rock waterfall in the entryway, a two-sided fireplace, a renovated kitchen with custom cabinets and an island, as well as multiple lounge spaces.

Nestled on 1.39 acres, the home also boasts a large outdoor space.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • The Doobie Brothers making tour stop at Star Lake
  • Woman suing Kennywood Park, says cheese from Potato Patch fries gave her second-degree burn
  • Hundreds of cars displayed at annual World of Wheels car show
  • VIDEO:Video shows fight break out in Coraopolis bar before deadly shooting
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read