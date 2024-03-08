Local

Singer-songwriter Ben Folds bringing tour stop to Three Rivers Arts Festival

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Ben Folds In Concert - Las Vegas, NV LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 10: Recording artist Ben Folds performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Singer-songwriter Ben Folds will be closing out his tour at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.

Folds is bringing his Ben Folds Paper Airplane Request Tour to the Steel City on June 9.

Folds originally rose to fame in the 90′s with Ben Folds Five, then launched his solo career in 2001.

To purchase tickets to Folds’ show at the Three Rivers Arts Festival, click here.

The annual arts festival runs from May 31 to June 9.

