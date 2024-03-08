Singer-songwriter Ben Folds bringing tour stop to Three Rivers Arts Festival

PITTSBURGH — Singer-songwriter Ben Folds will be closing out his tour at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.

Folds is bringing his Ben Folds Paper Airplane Request Tour to the Steel City on June 9.

Folds originally rose to fame in the 90′s with Ben Folds Five, then launched his solo career in 2001.

To purchase tickets to Folds’ show at the Three Rivers Arts Festival, click here.

The annual arts festival runs from May 31 to June 9.

