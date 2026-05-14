May’s temperature swing in our area is unusual compared to recent years

PITTSBURGH — It’s hard to believe many of us are outside in long sleeves and jackets on May 14th!

As of around 5:30 Thursday evening, the high temperature in Pittsburgh only reached about 55 degrees, which is the coolest we’ve been on this date in over 60 years. So while it wasn’t a record cold high, it was still unusually cool for this time of year.

A huge shift is coming this weekend as our weather pattern opens the floodgates to summer-like air from the southwest. High temperatures by Monday and Tuesday of next week are expected to eclipse the 90-degree mark.

We’ve seen our fair share of warm days this year, the warmest of 84 degrees, which was reached twice, once back in March and once in April.

The last time we had a 90-degree day was all the way back in mid-August of last year, so it’s been almost nine months since we’ve experienced this kind of heat.

What’s even more impressive...the last time we had a 90-degree day in May was all the way back in 2018! So, while very warm days are common this month, hitting the 90-degree mark is a bit unusual.

Impacts will be highest for those working outside next week. Remember to drink plenty of water, apply adequate sunscreen, and make sure those ACs and fans work properly. Cooling costs next week will rise for the first time in several weeks.

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