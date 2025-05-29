Sister Bridges nominated for historic designation

Nobody would think there to be any sibling relationship between Pop Art iconoclast Andy Warhol, Pittsburgh Pirates Great Roberto Clemente and science pioneer Rachel Carson.

But the three bridges named after each of the historic figures of the region’s cultural life known as the “Sister Bridges” are slated to be recognized for some history of their own as Preservation Pittsburgh has nominated them for historic designation by the city, with the nomination scheduled to be presented to the Historic Review Commission on Wednesday, June 4.

A preliminary Development Activities Meeting on the nomination of the three bridges will be hosted on Zoom by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership on Wednesday evening.

