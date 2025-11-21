Six people charged in illegal ‘straw purchasing’ gun transfers in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Six people are facing charges in connection with illegal gun transfers in Allegheny County.

The Allegheny County Gun Violence Task Force seized numerous guns and charged individuals for allegedly transferring guns to people prohibited from possessing them, an act known as “straw purchasing” or “straw lending.”

“Straw purchasing often leads to violence, and that is why my office, along with our partners, take this conduct very seriously,” Attorney General Sunday said.

Those charged are Leneja Cogdell, 30; Martell Herriot, 27; Deonquay Wilson, 23; Halle Sokol, 25; Deveda Horsley, 26; and Raquel Betters, 27.

Cogdell, Sokol, Horsley and Betters provided guns to current or former intimate partners and other individuals prohibited from possessing firearms, the Attorney General’s Office says.

Cogdell allegedly purchased seven guns and transferred them to several individuals, including a significant other and a relative.

Herriot and Wilson allegedly conspired to traffic firearms to individuals who were prohibited from having them.

All but Cogdell are in custody and will be arraigned on various felonies. Cogdell has an active warrant for her arrest.

In all, at least 11 guns were illegally transferred or lent by the charged defendants.

