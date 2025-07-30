Six western Pennsylvania hospitals make Best Hospitals list

Six western Pennsylvania hospitals were listed as best in the Pittsburgh region in the latest U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals ranking, and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside jumped one in the rankings statewide.

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside took the top spot in the Pittsburgh region and was No. 2 in Pennsylvania, according to the widely watched rankings released Tuesday. The hospital, UPMC’s flagship academic medical center, is also nationally ranked in nine specialties and has three high-performing specialties.

AHN Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Health Network’s academic flagship on the North Side of Pittsburgh, ranked No. 2 in the Pittsburgh region as it did last year. Rounding out the six in the Pittsburgh region ratings were UPMC Passavant, AHN Forbes Hospital, St. Clair Hospital and Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

