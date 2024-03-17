Skeletal remains found in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Pa. — Police say skeletal remains were found in White Oak.

Allegheny County Police were called to the 700 block of O’Neil Blvd at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday after first responders found the human remains.

Police say the investigation leads them to believe there was no foul play involved.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner is expected to release more information soon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

