As the ski season nears its end, Seven Springs celebrates with fan-favorite event

Although spring has technically arrived, it hasn’t stopped people from hitting the slopes at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

Around a dozen skiers and snowboarders braved frigid water Saturday during the ski resort’s annual Pond Skim.

The daring contestants, often in outrageous costumes, did their best to cross 90 feet of water without falling in. While some did succeed, many ended their run with a big splash. They were all trying to impress judges to win best skim, best costume or best splash.

Sevens Springs officials say this winter has been “one for the books,” and hope the slopes will stay open a little longer. They are monitoring conditions and will decide next week if the slopes can open again for another weekend.

