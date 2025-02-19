Skimmers found at 2 local Save A Lot stores

Some customers of the Save A Lot along Lincoln Highway were surprised to hear a skimmer was discovered at the checkout line.

“That’s scary, especially for seniors. We come here because we think we can get a good discount. We are all on fixed incomes,” Elaine Pataliski said.

North Versailles police said on Feb. 10, a customer’s card got stuck in the card reader and the skimmer popped out when the customer tried to remove the card. The manager alerted police.

“It’s scary to think people out there that would do those kind of things, although I’m sure the store is doing everything they can to prevent it,” Pataliski said.

Police said two skimmers were also found on the registers at the Save A Lot in Perryopolis on Feb. 8.

Police said there’s surveillance video of two men placing the skimmers on the card readers and say it’s possible the cases are connected. Some customers said this is concerning.

“It’s terrible it is. We have to be so vigilant. You got to watch your accounts and check your credit card to see if anything is happening and notify them right now,” Pataliski said.

Police said the skimmers did not have Bluetooth technology so the thieves would have had to remove the skimmers to retrieve the data.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group