Slippery conditions possible on Tuesday after light snow overnight

PITTSBURGH — The next fast-moving storm could bring some slippery travel to parts of the area early Wednesday.

A round of light snow is possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning with areas north and east of Pittsburgh most likely to see the snow stick.

Temperatures will warm above freezing around Pittsburgh, changing any snow showers to rain showers with a chilly rain expected to continue off and on through the afternoon.

Highs will climb near 40 degrees, but strong winds will make it feel colder.

Another shot of snow showers and very cold temperatures returns for the weekend with highs staying in the 20s both Saturday and Sunday.

