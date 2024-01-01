Slippery Rock University band to march in London’s New Year’s Day parade

LONDON — The Slippery Rock University marching band is set to perform in London’s New Year’s Day Parade.

More than 140 members of the “Marching Pride” and staff traveled to London for the performance.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our students, not only to travel overseas with your closest friends, but to showcase your talents for the world,” said Jonathan Helmick, associate professor of music and director of the Marching Pride. “Receiving this invitation really shows that SRU and our Music Department have an international reputation.”

Slippery Rock’s band is one of nearly 100 acts that will participate in the parade. Twenty-seven other bands from overseas will participate.

The parade begins at 7 a.m. EST on Jan. 1.

