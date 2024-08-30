‘Slow down!’: Neighbors frustrated over speeding on Hempfield Township road

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors are fed up with drivers speeding and running stop signs on Fosterville Road in Hempfield Township.

“They have to control this. It’s out of hand,” said Rose Exton.

The speed limit is only 25 miles-per-hour. That’s why she said she moved here two years ago.

“Well, it said 25 miles-per-hour, so I thought, nice, residential area,” Exton told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

But in those two years, she says she’s watched car after car fly past her house.

“I’m only a few houses down from turning on to [Route] 136, and they reach 45, 50 miles by the time they reach my house,” Exton said. “I just cannot believe how fast they go, and it’s getting worse and worse and worse.”

Hempfield Township agrees.

Fosterville Road is the first road that the Local Traffic Advisory Committee has targeted for detailed traffic studies and an engineered traffic calming plan.

They launched a survey online asking residents for their thoughts on what could help.

“My first year here when we moved in, October, we’re looking forward to trick-or-treating, they were speeding while kids were walking up and down in costumes,” Exton said. “It’s scary. I don’t know what to do. I think they should put speed bumps in, something.”

Speed bumps aren’t the only option Hempfield could look at.

They’re asking about potentially narrowing the roadway, putting in roundabouts, putting in permanent radar speed limit signs and even raised crosswalks.

Exton doesn’t want to see the road narrowed.

“They’re not that wide to begin with, and if you narrow it, you’re going to have kids more on the road, which I don’t think is safe,” Exton said.

This is all in the early planning stages, and the survey will be open for several weeks. Until something changes, Exton has a message for drivers.

“Slow down! Or else you’re going to hear me yell,” Exton laughed.

If you live on Fosterville Road, you can click here to take the survey.

