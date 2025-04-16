Slow-moving superload scheduled to move through our region Thursday

A slow-moving superload is scheduled to move through our region on Thursday.

According to PennDOT, the load is being moved from Allegheny County to Columbiana, Ohio. It’s expected to pass through parts of Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, Jefferson, Mercer and Westmoreland counties.

The superload is carrying a 27’8” wide steel cone that is 136 feet long, nearly 28 feet wide, and weighs 153 tons.

The load will start out on Routes 2037/Tri-Boro Expressway,130, 48, and 2048 North/William Penn Highway in Allegheny County.

From there, it’ll travel in Indiana County on Routes 22, 286, 129/Alpine Village Drive 22 and 119 into Jefferson County, then on Routes 436 and 36 to I-80 West in Brookville. It will continue on I-80 to the Ohio line.

The superload will move as a rolling slowdown using two lanes of traffic, which will cause traffic stoppages and delays.

Drivers are asked to stay alert for the load, which will travel at 25 to 30 mph, or slower as needed.

