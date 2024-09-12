Small dog found abandoned, severely injured on side of busy Beaver County road

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Beaver County Humane Society is asking for the public’s help after a small dog was found severely injured on the side of a busy road in Center Township.

Gwen, a white Westie, is believed to be about 5 years old.

“A kind passerby noticed Gwen alongside the road during their commute,” Alison Yazer, executive director at BCHS, said. “She looked hurt, so they stopped to pick her up and brought her to us. Based on her condition, we believe she’d been there for quite some time.”

Gwen has several bruises on one of her back legs and multiple fractures on one of her front legs, the humane society said. She will need surgery.

“Veterinary surgeries, like human surgeries, come with a cost,” Ms. Yazer said. “While BCHS is committed to doing everything necessary to ensure Gwen receives the medical treatment she needs to heal and find a loving home, we’re reaching out to our communities for their help in covering this unexpected expense.”

Anyone who would like to support Gwen is invited to visit the BCHS website to donate toward her care.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group