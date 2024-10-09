Small gas leaks found in more than 30 homes after reports of odor in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Small gas leaks were found in more than 30 homes in Cranberry Township on Wednesday.

Our Antoinette DelBel is working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 at 11.

Cranberry Township’s fire chief told Channel 11 that calls started coming in from the Fox Run Road area around 3 p.m. for reports of a gas odor.

About 70 homes were checked out, and half of them had small leaks in the basement or kitchen.

Columbia Gas is assisting with the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group