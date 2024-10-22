Local

Smoke billows from house fire in Ross Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Smoke billows from house fire in Ross Township Smoke billows from house fire in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are battling a house fire in Ross Township.

Allegheny County dispatch said crews were called to 3 Norbert Street at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday.

As of 8:20 a.m., the blaze was classified as a two-alarm fire, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers also said no injuries have been reported so far. There was a mayday call for a firefighter, but that firefighter is safe.

A dog was found dead in the home, officials said.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene of this breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

