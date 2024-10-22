Smoke billows from house fire in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are battling a house fire in Ross Township.

Allegheny County dispatch said crews were called to 3 Norbert Street at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday.

As of 8:20 a.m., the blaze was classified as a two-alarm fire, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers also said no injuries have been reported so far. There was a mayday call for a firefighter, but that firefighter is safe.

A dog was found dead in the home, officials said.

