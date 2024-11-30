Snow moves out of Pittsburgh region as chilly temperatures settle in

PITTSBURGH — It feels more like mid-winter this morning, with wind chills in the upper single digits to lower teens. You’ll want to bundle up if you plan to be outside, as a 10-20 mph breeze will keep wind chills down throughout the day.

Heavy lake effect snow continues along the Lake Erie shoreline, but in the Pittsburgh region, snow showers have just about wrapped up. In fact, we should see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day today — and more sun is expected on Sunday, despite how chilly it will be.

Another round of northwest flow early next week will bring the return of clouds and occasional snow showers, mainly north of Pittsburgh. Temperatures will try to moderate a bit by Wednesday and Thursday, but yet another round of very cold air is coming toward the end of next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group