Snowfall stayed just a few inches high despite frequent flakes this winter

PITTSBURGH — While snowfall for the season is now almost double last year’s, we still have not had a bigger storm in quite some time.

In each of the last three winters (including this one), the highest amount of snow we saw in one day was generally around two or three inches (2.6″, 3.3″, 2.2″). The last time we saw a bigger 24-hour snowfall was all the way back on March 12, 2022 when we saw 8″.

Going back over the last 100+ years, the last time we saw such a long streak of very light events was back in the 1930s. And the last time we saw a double digit snow in one day? That is still from “snowmageddon”- back on February 5, 2010 when we got over 11″.

Looking forward, there are no sizeable snow storms showing up yet, and time is starting to run out this winter!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group