Local

Social media threat toward Ringgold School District was not credible, superintendent says

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

The Ringgold School District was the subject of a non-credible threat on Tuesday.

Superintendent Randall Skrinjorich says in a letter to families that the threat was made on social media and mentioned multiple schools, including Ringgold.

Skrinjorich said as soon as the district learned of the threat they contacted the Ringgold Police and an investigation began. Several law enforcement agencies determined the threat was not credible.

Skrinjorich encourages the community to be proactive in reporting suspicious or threatening content posted online to police.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of paramount importance to us. We will continue to work closely with the Ringgold Police Department and other local authorities to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for everyone,” Skrinjorich said.

Ringgold was one of several area school districts to receive non-credible threats on Tuesday. Threats were also made to Canon-McMillan School District, Trinity, Chartiers and West Mifflin Area School District.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Non-credible threat on social media targeted 3 local school districts, officials say
  • Sheetz ranked second on Fortune’s ‘Best Workplaces in Retail’ list
  • Leaders calling on DA to close South Side bar after officer breaks ankle trying to stop a fight
  • VIDEO: Lifesaving protocol for cardiac arrest patients piloted in Pittsburgh seeing success
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read