Social media threat toward Ringgold School District was not credible, superintendent says

The Ringgold School District was the subject of a non-credible threat on Tuesday.

Superintendent Randall Skrinjorich says in a letter to families that the threat was made on social media and mentioned multiple schools, including Ringgold.

Skrinjorich said as soon as the district learned of the threat they contacted the Ringgold Police and an investigation began. Several law enforcement agencies determined the threat was not credible.

Skrinjorich encourages the community to be proactive in reporting suspicious or threatening content posted online to police.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of paramount importance to us. We will continue to work closely with the Ringgold Police Department and other local authorities to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for everyone,” Skrinjorich said.

Ringgold was one of several area school districts to receive non-credible threats on Tuesday. Threats were also made to Canon-McMillan School District, Trinity, Chartiers and West Mifflin Area School District.

